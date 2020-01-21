21 Gennaio 2020
OPERATOR FINED FOR ILLEGAL CLUB OPERATION

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mar 21 gennaio 2020

Operator fined for illegal club operation

*****************************************


     A man was fined $2,500 at the Eastern Magistrates’ Courts today (January 21) for contravening the Clubs (Safety of Premises) Ordinance.

     The courts heard that in June last year, officers from the Office of the Licensing Authority (OLA) of the Home Affairs Department conducted an inspection at a club on Lung King Street in Wan Chai, which had been operating with a certificate of compliance (CoC). 

     OLA officers posed as customers and patronised the club for drinks without being asked to show their membership status or being invited to join the club as members. Condition 12 of the CoC was breached. The man, being the CoC holder of the club, was charged with contravening section 21(2) of the Ordinance.
        
     A spokesman for the department reminded all CoC holders to comply with the conditions as stipulated therein. Enforcement action will continue to be taken against illegal club operations.

Ends/Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Issued at HKT 17:55

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202001/21/P2020012100574.htm

