venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
Breaking News

DL RILANCIO: FIANO (PD), APPROVATO EMENDAMENTO PER PARTECIPANTI CONCORSO POLIZIA DI STATO

SCUOLA, SALVINI: FONDI IN PIÙ PER LE PARITARIE GRAZIE ALL’IMPEGNO DELLA LEGA

MINISTER KORčOK ORDERS PREVENTIVE AND COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF THE VISA ISSUANCE PROCESS…

SLOVAKIA STRENGTHENS ITS REPRESENTATION IN THE UN STRUCTURES

MARTIN WOLF INTERVIEW ON OECD PODCASTS

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 3 JULY 2020

EDUCATION SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 02 JULY 2020

MORE THAN 100,00 CIVIL MONEY CLAIMS ISSUED ONLINE

SYSTEMIC HAZARDS AND THE SPHERES OF WELL-BEING

OUTSTANDING ROMAN FIGURES OF CELTIC HOUNDS AT RISK OF EXPORT

Agenparl

OPERATION VENETIC: SUSPECT CHARGED OVERNIGHT WITH DRUGS AND FIREARM SUPPLY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, ven 03 luglio 2020

A 24-year-old man who was arrested yesterday (2nd July) as part of an National Crime Agency led investigation under Operation Venetic has been charged.

Alsi Vata, of Deptford, South East London, was charged with conspiring to supply firearms and ammunition, as well as class A and B drugs.

Yesterday (2 July) the NCA announced that it had been working with international law enforcement since 2016 to target EncroChat – the supplier of encrypted devices used by criminals worldwide to coordinate illicit activity.

Two months ago the platform was infiltrated, allowing the NCA and police to monitor the users’ every move under Operation Venetic. 

Vata was detained by NCA officers, supported by the Metropolitan Police Service, as he left an apartment in Soho on Thursday morning. 

He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 17th July 2020.

Peter Stevens, Branch Commander at the NCA, said: “It’s undeniable the levels of violence and exploitation that are linked to illegal drugs and firearms in the UK.

“Tackling the networks behind this type of criminality is a priority for the NCA and Operation Venetic is our most significant breakthrough in the fight against serious and organised crime.

“Not only are we arresting the criminal kingpins, we’re disrupting those middle-tier criminals before they can make their way up the chain and cause even greater harm.”

                                                            8cdc955b4079ef4930

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-venetic-suspect-charged-overnight-with-drugs-and-firearm-supply

Post collegati

JCPOA: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL AS COORDINATOR OF THE JOINT COMMISSION OF THE JOINT COMPREHENSIVE PLAN OF ACTION ON THE DISPUTE RESOLUTION MECHANISM

Redazione

MINISTER KORčOK ORDERS PREVENTIVE AND COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF THE VISA ISSUANCE PROCESS NOT ONLY IN ST. PETERSBURG BUT ALSO IN MOSCOW

Redazione

SLOVAKIA STRENGTHENS ITS REPRESENTATION IN THE UN STRUCTURES

Redazione

NEWS ALERT: POWERING THE SET PLAN FOR THE EUROPEAN GREEN RECOVERY

Redazione

OPERATION VENETIC: SUSPECT CHARGED OVERNIGHT WITH DRUGS AND FIREARM SUPPLY

Redazione

NEW LIGHT-BASED METHOD FOR FASTER AND ‘GREEN’ PRODUCTION OF BUILDING BLOCKS FOR MEDICINES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More