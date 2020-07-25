sabato, Luglio 25, 2020
OPERATION VENETIC: LIVERPOOL MAN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH ACID ATTACK AND SHOTS FIRED IN MERSEYSIDE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, sab 25 luglio 2020

A man from Liverpool, arrested as part of National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic, has been charged with a possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and three counts of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm.

NCA police 380x225Jonathan Gordon, (born 18/07/1987) of no fixed address was arrested on 23 July. He was remanded to custody and appeared before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday 25 July. He was further remanded and is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 24 August.

Gordon is charged in relation to an acid attack on a 38-year-old man on Milton Street in St Helens on 14 April 2019.

He is also charged with conspiring to commit further acid attacks on two men in Lancashire and Cheshire.

On 25 May 2020 Merseyside police officers attended Carisbrooke Road in Kirkdale after shots were fired in the street; one of the shots entered a property through an open window. Fortunately nobody was injured.

The joint investigation by the NCA, Merseyside police, and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (TITAN) is part of Operation Venetic, which has seen more than 750 people arrested by law enforcement across the UK following the infiltration of encrypted communications platform, Encrochat.

Jayne Lloyd, NCA Regional Head of Investigations for the North said: “Firearms are used to intimidate, cause fear, and are linked to serious violence on our streets – we simply won’t tolerate violence in our communities.

“We work closely with our partners in law enforcement to pursue the criminals behind this type of activity and keep our communities safe.”

25 July 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-venetic-liverpool-man-charged-in-connection-with-acid-attack-and-shots-fired-in-merseyside

