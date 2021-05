(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 26 maggio 2021

Five men from Merseyside have been charged in a National Crime Agency investigation emerging from the take down of encrypted comms platform EncroChat.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-venetic-five-charged-in-merseyside-money-laundering-investigation-linked-to-car-showroom