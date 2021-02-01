(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Drivers are being warned that if you’re not watching the road, then officers in West Yorkshire might be watching you.

Starting today (Monday, 1 February), West Yorkshire Police officers are out on the county’s roads in an unmarked HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) filming the driving habits of other road users. The five day operation in West Yorkshire is part of Operation Tramline, a national joint initiative between police forces and Highways England.

Sergeant Steve Suggitt, of the Roads Policing Unit for West Yorkshire said: “Being in a HGV means we can not only see the car driver checking the latest message on their mobile, but we are also on the same level as other HGV drivers and can see if their attention is diverted from the road. “The elevated position of the HGV cabs allows us to drive alongside vehicles to film any unsafe driver behaviour taking place. “Officers will be targeting people who use their mobile phones behind the wheel but will also look at a range of driving offences from insecure loads to speeding. “The consequences of taking your eyes off the road, even for a matter of seconds, can be devastating, and we will be doing everything we can to educate road users throughout the week.”

Highways England Regional Road Safety Co-ordinator for Yorkshire and North East, Sarah Watson-Quirk added:

“The vast majority of drivers who use our roads every day are sensible and safe behind the wheel but there are some who are putting themselves and others at risk by simply ignoring the law.

“That’s why we are working with our police partners to tackle dangerous driving such as illegally using mobile phones, not wearing seatbelts or driving with unsafe loads.

“We hope this operation will encourage all motorists to think about their driving.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/operation-tramline-tackles-road-safety