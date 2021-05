(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 24 maggio 2021

A Romanian lorry driver who tried to smuggle a group of migrants, including a man suspected of child sex offences, out of the UK has been jailed for six years.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/operation-symbolry-romanian-trucker-who-tried-to-smuggle-alleged-child-sex-offender-out-of-the-uk-jailed-for-six-years