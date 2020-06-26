venerdì, Giugno 26, 2020
Breaking News

VERJAARDAG PRINSES ALEXIA

IL COMMENTO DI DON FABIO ROSINI AL VANGELO DI DOMENICA 28 GIUGNO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO LV N. 1 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO LV N. 2 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 630 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 648 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 642 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

OPERATION SAMUDRA SETU INS JALASHWA EMBARKS INDIAN NATIONALS AT BANDAR ABBAS, IRAN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 26 giugno 2020

Ministry of Defence

OPERATION SAMUDRA SETU INS JALASHWA EMBARKS INDIAN NATIONALS AT BANDAR ABBAS, IRAN

Posted On:
26 JUN 2020 11:38AM by PIB Delhi

INS Jalashwa arrived off Bandar Abbas, Iran on the evening of 24 Jun 20 and entered harbour on 25 Jun 20 for another mission under the Indian Navy’s Op Samudra Setu. The ship embarked 687 Indian citizens after the mandatory medical and baggage screening.

During the transit to Iran, the crew of INS Jalashwa undertook preparatory activities for evacuation operation which included sanitisation and preparation of living spaces for evacuees, preparation of welcome kits comprising masks and toiletries followed by allocation of bunks as per passenger manifest received from the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

The ship also handed over two Air Evacuation Pods indigenously developed by the Indian Navy, to the Iranian authorities.

Living spaces onboard Jalashwa have been divided into three zones, while adhering to COVID-19 precautions, withzonesearmarked for embarked personnel as well as the ship’s crew that may frequently come in contact with them.

The ship sailed out of Bandar Abbas late in the evening on 25 Jun 20 on completion of embarkation.

***

VM/ MS                                                                                                                        

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 136

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1634421

Post collegati

OPERATION SAMUDRA SETU INS JALASHWA EMBARKS INDIAN NATIONALS AT BANDAR ABBAS, IRAN

Redazione

SPEECH: HAS CORONAVIRUS KILLED GLOBALISATION: SPEECH BY LAURA CLARKE

Redazione

VIRGIN TO REMAIN QUEENSLAND’S NATIONAL AIRLINE

Redazione

BUDGET TO BE TABLED NEXT WEEK

Redazione

2020 BUDGET MEETING

Redazione

MINE, QUARRY WORKERS GAIN FREE LUNG HEALTH CHECKS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More