July 29, 2020 – Operation Legend Expanded to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee;

Operation Legend is a sustained, systematic, and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime and has been expanded to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee.

Full Press Release – https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/operation-legend-expanded-to-cleveland-detroit-and-milwaukee

