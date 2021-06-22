(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 22 giugno 2021

A West Yorkshire surge to tackle serious violence, including knife crime, is continuing to make a difference to the communities of West Yorkshire.



Operation Jemlock was launched in April 2019 to run throughout West Yorkshire. It involves officers patrolling high priority areas to provide a reassuring, highly visible presence within those communities and the required enforcement when required.



