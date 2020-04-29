OPERATION BANDSHOT: 28 CHARGED WITH VIOLENT DISORDER OVER LEEDS V BIRMINGHAM CROWD TROUBLE.

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 29 aprile 2020

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

A total of 26 men and two youths are due to appear in court charged with violent disorder in relation to crowd trouble at Leeds United’s stadium during their match with Birmingham City last year.

Operation Bandshot, an investigation by detectives from Leeds District CID, identified and traced those charged following a number of public appeals in relation to incidents inside and outside the Elland Road ground on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Those charged are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates court on June 16, 17 and 18.

They are:

John Prestage, aged 24, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston.

Craig Ratcliffe, aged 45, of Kimberley Road, Solihull.

Callum Walker-Jackson, aged 21, of Pear Tree Road, Birmingham.

Steven Andrew Senior, aged 34, of Stainland Road, Elland.

Dillon Sunner, aged 24, of Lodge Hill, Tutbury, Staffordshire.

Ben Smith, aged 33, of The Severn, Daventry, Northamptonshire.

Josh Sherratt, aged 23, of Longshaw Grove, Birmingham.

John Chambers, aged 58, of Windsor Road, Bournville, Birmingham.

Warren Miles, aged 50, of Hopwood Grove, Birmingham.

Lewis Beale, aged 19, of Longstone Road, Birmingham.

William Broughton, aged 20, of Packington Avenue, Birmingham.

William Cadd, aged 27, of Overdale Road, Birmingham.

Andrew Cooper, aged 36, of Ashwood Close, Oldbury.

Lee Cooper, aged 36, of Lichfield Road, Sutton Coldfield.

Andrew Ford, aged 20, of Packington Avenue, Birmingham.

Jamie Gagg, aged 25, of Green Head Road, Keighley.

Paul Marshall, aged 44, of Featherbank Lane, Leeds.

James Mahon, aged 18, of Deepdale Avenue, Birmingham.

Callum Mahon, aged 19, of Pleck Walk, Birmingham.

Bradley Guinivan, aged 24, of Woodclose Road, Solihull.

Bradley Jones, aged 25, of Dickens Heath Road, Solihull.

Lewis Jackson, aged 26, of Kirkland Street, Pocklington.

Kevin Hill, aged 33, of Ascot Gardens, Wordsley.

Michael Batchelor, aged 36, of Coney Green Drive, Birmingham.

Thomas Allwell, aged 19, of Partridge Close, Solihull.

Michael Flint, aged 48, of Castello Drive, Solihull.

Two youths aged 16 from the West Midlands and Staffordshire who cannot be named at this point due to their ages.

Officers have three remaining suspects (see images) that they still need to identify and are renewing their appeal for the public’s help to name them.

Three final suspects we need your help to name

They are also continuing their appeal to trace Kai Harper, aged 21, from the Bartley Green area of Birmingham who is wanted for questioning in relation to the incident.

Wanted: Kai Harper

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team at West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting Operation Bandshot and the relevant image reference number or email [email protected] or contact us online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/operation-bandshot-28-charged-violent-disorder-over-leeds-v-birmingham-crowd-trouble