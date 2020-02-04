4 Febbraio 2020
OPENSMTPD VULNERABILITY

(AGENPARL) – Washington mar 04 febbraio 2020

The CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC) has released information on a vulnerability affecting OpenSMTPD. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. OpenSMTPD is an open-source server-side implementation of the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) that is part of the OpenBSD Project.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review CERT/CC’s Vulnerability Note VU# and apply the necessary updates.

Fonte/Source: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/current-activity/2020/02/03/opensmtpd-vulnerability

