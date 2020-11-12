giovedì, Novembre 12, 2020
Agenparl

OPEN HOUSE FOR THE FORMER NEBRASKA ORDNANCE PLANT

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 12 novembre 2020 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, will host an open house on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 6:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this open house will be conducted virtually.

Project personnel will be available to provide and interpret groundwater sampling results and other site data. There will be brief informational presentations on the 2019 Containment Evaluation, results of the Phase III Omadi Assessment completed in 2019, and other upcoming activities.

The Kansas City District is a team of dedicated professionals with a strong heritage and proven results who, in collaboration with our partners, proudly serve in the Heartland providing leadership, technical excellence, and innovative solutions to the nation's most complex problems.

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2413443/open-house-for-the-former-nebraska-ordnance-plant/

