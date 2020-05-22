venerdì, Maggio 22, 2020
‘OPEN FOR BUSINESS’ VIDEO SHOWCASES HOW NUWC DIVISION NEWPORT CONTINUES MISSION DESPITE COVID-19 CHALLENGES

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 22 maggio 2020 NEWPORT, R.I. —

As the country adjusts to a new way of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, staying home and keeping social distance remain top priorities for all. In a new video released by Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, employees show how they continue to support the Naval Sea Systems Command’s mission of delivering enhanced capabilities to the fleet – both at home teleworking and safely on NUWC’s Newport campus.

The two-minute vignette showcases smiling faces from home offices and mask-donned employees at the warfare center, emphasizing that Naval Sea Systems Command remains open for business even if much of the workforce is working remotely.

“We are maintaining our focus on the mission and while we might be completing those actions from home, make no mistake, we are getting it done,” Division Newport’s new Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings said.

In mid-March, NUWC Division Newport implemented a maximum telework schedule to give its workforce more flexibilities in their schedules, while simultaneously continuing to support the U.S. Navy mission. During this unprecedented time, NUWC Division Newport has continued at pace while protecting employees, their families and their communities to the maximum extent.

The video can be viewed here:

NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater  systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869.  Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

Fonte/Source: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/SavedNewsModule/Article/2195602/open-for-business-video-showcases-how-nuwc-division-newport-continues-mission-d/

