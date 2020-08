(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 20 agosto 2020

We want to know if you think the updated waste management plan meets the obligations of the Waste (England and Wales) Regulations 2011 and whether you agree with the conclusions of the environmental report.

The plan is a compilation of existing waste management policies and does not introduce new waste management measures.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/waste-management-plan-for-england