OPEN CONSULTATION: SPACEPORT AND SPACEFLIGHT ACTIVITIES: REGULATIONS AND GUIDANCE

Consultation seeking views on the various draft regulations and guidance documents needed to:
- operate a spaceport
- carry out spaceflight activities
The information comprises the:
- space industry regulations
- accident investigation regulations
- appeals regulations
Also included are:
- associated guidance documents
- the regulator’s licensing rules
- an impact assessment
This consultation builds on the Space Industry Act 2018 which received Royal Assent in 2018 and created the high-level legal framework to enable commercial spaceflight and associated activities to be carried out from the UK.
It’s recommended that respondents to this consultation also refer to the Outer Space Act 1986, which currently governs the space activities of UK entities.
