20 Gennaio 2020
OPEN CONSULTATION: REVIEW OF THE BAN ON THE USE OF COMBUSTIBLE MATERIALS IN AND ON THE EXTERNAL WALLS OF BUILDINGS

(AGENPARL) – United Kingdom, lun 20 gennaio 2020

This consultation seeks views on the ban of the use of combustible materials in and on external walls of buildings, including building types covered, height threshold, list of exemptions, attachments such as blinds, shutters and awnings, and a proposal to specifically ban the use of metal composite panels in and on the external walls of all buildings.

In the Explanatory Memorandum published alongside the Building (Amendment) Regulations 2018 the government committed to review the effectiveness of the ban after one year. This is a consultation on proposed changes to the Regulations following that review.

As part of the review, in June 2019 the government commissioned a study of the impact of the ban which took the form of an online survey issued to 100 relevant organisations. The full analysis of responses to this survey have been published alongside this consultation.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/review-of-the-ban-on-the-use-of-combustible-materials-in-and-on-the-external-walls-of-buildings

