OPEN CONSULTATION: LOCAL FACTORS IN MANAGING FLOOD AND COASTAL EROSION RISK AND PROPERTY FLOOD RESILIENCE: CALL FOR EVIDENCE

lun 01 febbraio 2021

We are asking for evidence on how we can strengthen our assessment of local circumstances in the government’s future flood and coastal defence investment programme.

We are also looking for evidence to help identify actions to accelerate the uptake in property flood resilience and address barriers to progress.

We welcome responses from local authorities, risk management authorities, infrastructure delivery sectors, academic institutions, the private sector and experts.

