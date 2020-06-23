martedì, Giugno 23, 2020
OPEN CONSULTATION: CONSULTATION ON THE TRANSPOSITION OF THE BANK RECOVERY AND RESOLUTION DIRECTIVE II

(AGENPARL) – WESTMINSTER, LONDON, (UK), mar 23 giugno 2020

The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive II (BRRD II) entered into force on 27 June 2019.

The Directive makes amendments to the original 2014 Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) provisions, in order to update the EU’s resolution policy and Minimum Requirements for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) framework.

The Directive must be transposed into national law by 28 December 2020. The consultation seeks views on the UK’s approach to the transposition of BRRD II.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/consultation-on-the-transposition-of-the-bank-recovery-and-resolution-directive-ii

