OP SAMUDRA SETU PHASE 2 – INS JALASHWA BRINGS HOME 588 INDIANS FROM MALDIVES

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 17 maggio 2020

Ministry of Defence

OP SAMUDRA SETU PHASE 2 – INS JALASHWA BRINGS HOME 588 INDIANS FROM MALDIVES

17 MAY 2020 4:14PM by PIB Delhi

INS Jalashwa, deployed for Op Samudra Setu, entered Kochi harbour today morning concluding her second voyage to bring back Indians from Male, Maldives. The ship disembarked 588 Indian citizens including 70 women (06 expectant mothers) and 21 children at the Samudrika Cruise Terminal, of Cochin Port Trust.

INS Jalashwa berthed alongside at Cochin Port Trust at 11:30 am and was received by the personnel from Indian Navy, State Government, District Administration and Port Trust. Extensive arrangements were also made by the Port authorities for streamlining the process of COVID screening and immigration procedures as also by the civil administration for transportation for the evacuated Indian nationals to respective districts/States for further quarantining.

INS Jalashwa had embarked Indian citizens at Male on 15 May 20 as part of the Indian Government’s national efforts to facilitate return of Indian citizens from foreign shores. The ship’s scheduled departure on 15 May was delayed due to inclement weather, accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds and the ship had departed Male on 16 May 20. 

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1624668

