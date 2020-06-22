lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
OP SAMUDRA SETU – INS AIRAVAT EMBARKS INDIAN NATIONALS AT MALDIVES

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 22 giugno 2020

Ministry of Defence

OP SAMUDRA SETU – INS AIRAVAT EMBARKS INDIAN NATIONALS AT MALDIVES

21 JUN 2020 9:17PM by PIB Delhi

Indian Naval Ship Airavat entered the port of Male at Maldives today as part of the Indian Navy’s ongoing Op Samudra Setu, under the aegis of the Indian Government’s Op Vande Bharat to bring back Indian nationals from foreign shores. 

A total of 198 Indian citizens embarked the ship today as she prepared to bring them home to the port of Tuticorin in Tamilnadu in this, the fifth instance of a naval ship entering Male under Op Samudra Setu. Till date the Indian Navy has brought home 2386 Indians from Maldives alone. 195 of those embarked belong to Tamilnadu while the remaining are from Pondicherry. 

The embarkation was preceded by immigration formalities, medical screening and baggage disinfection following strictest protocols of social distancing and COVID -19 prevention measures in place. The ship has also demarcated specific zones onboard to ensure segregation of the evacuees from the ship’s crew.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1633284

