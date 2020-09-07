OP SAFEWAY TACKLES ROAD SAFETY IN WAKEFIELD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 07 settembre 2020

Monday 7 September 2020

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit teamed up with local neighbourhood officers in Wakefield on Friday to educate people on all aspects of road safety as part of Operation Safeway.

One of the main aims of Op Safeway is to drive home the dangers of the ‘Fatal 4’ motoring offences that are most commonly linked to death or serious injury: Speeding, mobile phone use, drink and drug use and not wearing a seatbelt.

On Friday 15 traffic offences were reported for a variety of offences ranging from driving without insurance, not wearing a seatbelt and speeding.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after their car was stopped and searched.

Chief Inspector Chris Norbury Head of Wakefield District Neighbourhood Policing Team said:

‘Anti-social driving and criminal use of the roads has been identified as a concern for the residents of Wakefield.

‘This operation was successful in doing everything we can to raise awareness and educated people about the road safety and the dangers on our roads.

‘We know all too well the damage that the fatal 4 can have on the victims and their families. In Wakefield we have seen a 50% reduction in road deaths as well as a reduction in serious injury collisions over the last 12 months.

‘We are committed to making the roads safer for everyone. ‘In July the force launched a dash-cam portal where members of the public can submit footage of dangerous driving.’

For more information about the Safer Roads submissions portal click here.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/op-safeway-tackles-road-safety-wakefield