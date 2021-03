(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), mer 10 marzo 2021

The Ontario government is developing its first-ever Critical Minerals Strategy to help generate investment, increase Ontario’s competitiveness in the global market, create jobs and opportunities in the mining sector, and support the transition to a low-carbon economy both at home and abroad.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/en/backgrounder/60619/ontarios_proposed_critical_minerals_list