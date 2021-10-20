(AGENPARL) – mer 20 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Welcomes New Long-term Care Development Proposals

Applications for new long-term care development projects will bring province even closer to its goal of 30,000 net new long-term care beds

October 20, 2021

TORONTO — The government of Ontario is opening a new call for applications to develop long-term care homes, as part of its historic investment in long-term care development to deliver 30,000 net new beds over ten years. With $2.68 billion in funding, more than 20,000 new beds are now in the development pipeline, bringing Ontario more than 60 per cent of the way to reaching its 30,000-bed goal.

“Our government is fixing Ontario’s long-term care system and building more modern, safe, comfortable long-term homes for our seniors is a key part of that plan,” said Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care. “We need to build new homes and upgrade older ones so our seniors have a place where they can live in comfort and with dignity.”

The government of Ontario is committed to fixing long-term care and building more beds to reduce waitlists, ease hospital capacity pressures, and ensure every resident can experience the best possible quality of life, supported by safe, high-quality care.

Quick Facts

– As of May 2021, more than 38,000 people were on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed in Ontario. The median wait time is 171 days for applicants to be placed in long-term care.

– To care for the residents in these new homes and across the province, Ontario is investing nearly $5 billion over four years to hire more than 27,000 long-term care staff, including nurses and personal support workers. This will help bring the province to an average of four hours of direct care per resident per day.

– The province is taking innovative steps to get long-term care homes built, including modernizing its funding model, selling unused lands with the requirement that long-term care homes be built on portions of the properties, and leveraging hospital-owned land to build urgently needed homes in large urban areas.

