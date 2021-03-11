giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
ONTARIO UNVEILS PLANS TO ACCELERATE ACCESS TO THE JUSTICE SYSTEM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), gio 11 marzo 2021

TORONTO — The Ontario government has announced a new multi-year plan to speed up access to the justice system. Justice Accelerated is a groundbreaking strategy that will build a more accessible, responsive and resilient justice system. The strategy includes a new investment of $28.5 million for a digital case management system to help reduce delays and backlogs at tribunals. The plan also includes moving more services online and expanding remote hearing technology to more courtrooms across the province.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/60641/ontario_unveils_plans_to_accelerate_access_to_the_justice_system

