ONTARIO UNVEILS NEW INNOVATIVE APPROACH TO BUILDING LONG-TERM CARE HOMES FASTER

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), mar 21 luglio 2020 MISSISSAUGA — The Ontario government announced a new innovative Accelerated Build Pilot Program that will enable the construction of two new long-term care homes in Mississauga in a matter of months, not years. By working with Trillium Health Partners and Infrastructure Ontario, the province intends to add up to 640 new long-term care beds by 2021.

