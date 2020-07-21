martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
ONTARIO UNVEILS NEW INNOVATIVE APPROACH TO BUILDING LONG-TERM CARE HOMES FASTER

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), mar 21 luglio 2020 MISSISSAUGA — The Ontario government announced a new innovative Accelerated Build Pilot Program that will enable the construction of two new long-term care homes in Mississauga in a matter of months, not years. By working with Trillium Health Partners and Infrastructure Ontario, the province intends to add up to 640 new long-term care beds by 2021.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/opo/en/2020/07/ontario-unveils-new-innovative-approach-to-building-long-term-care-homes-faster.html

