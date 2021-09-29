(AGENPARL) – mer 29 settembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

Ontario to Recognize and Celebrate 15 Outstanding Seniors

September 29, 2021

Her Honour the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, will present the Ontario Senior Achievement Awards to 15 outstanding individuals.

Date:

Friday, October 1, 2021

Time:

Ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m.

Location:

Virtual

Notes:

