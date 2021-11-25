(AGENPARL) – gio 25 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario to Host a Provincial-Municipal Housing Summit

Province Collaborating with Municipalities to Help Solve the Housing Affordability Crisis

November 25, 2021

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford and Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will host a provincial-municipal housing summit on December 16 for Ontario’s Big City mayors and regional chairs. The summit will aim to identify further opportunities for collaboration as the province and municipalities continue to address the housing affordability crisis. Minister Clark announced the summit during his remarks to the Empire Club today.

“Young families, seniors and all hardworking Ontarians are desperate for housing that meets their needs and budget,” said Premier Doug Ford. “That’s why we’re inviting municipalities to the table to discuss how we can work together to build more homes faster and make home ownership more affordable. At a time when our government is hard at work building an economy that works for everyone, my goal for the summit is for the province and municipal partners to come up with concrete solutions that address the ongoing housing affordability crisis and allow more families to realize the dream of home ownership.”

“It’s no secret that Ontario has a housing crisis, as demand has drastically outpaced supply over the past decade. While our government’s policies are working to address affordability, including the tools we’ve provided to municipalities, we know that housing prices are still out of reach for so many Ontarians,” said Minister Clark. “As we move toward a period of economic growth, this housing summit gives us a chance to assess how the province and our municipal partners can build on our progress through continued partnership and identify new opportunities to collaborate on making housing more affordable for hardworking Ontarians and their families.”

Quick Facts

– Leading up to the ROMA Conference, Minister Clark will also host a special session with Ontario’s rural municipalities in January with ROMA members, to discuss the issue of housing affordability and the unique challenges and opportunities they are facing.

– In 2020, the year after More Homes, More Choice was implemented, Ontario had over 81,000 housing starts – the highest level in the last decade.

– Almost 11,500 units of rental housing were completed in Ontario in 2020 — the highest since 1992.

