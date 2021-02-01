lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
ONTARIO TAKING STEPS TO IMPROVE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORTS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS AND PUBLIC SAFETY PERSONNEL

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), lun 01 febbraio 2021

TORONTO — The Ontario government is establishing four new mental health collaborative tables to better support the mental health and well-being of policing, fire, corrections, and paramedic services personnel. The tables will help inform actions to change behaviours that stigmatize those struggling with mental health challenges, achieve a healthier work-life balance, promote mental health resiliency, and build awareness of supports, treatments and recovery options.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/60187/ontario_taking_steps_to_improve_mental_health_supports_for_first_responders_and_public_safety_person

