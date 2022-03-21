(AGENPARL) – lun 21 marzo 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Taking Action to Further Increase Staffing in Long-Term Care, Leading to More Direct Care for Residents in Ottawa

Funding brings Ontario closer to goal of four hours of direct care per day

March 21, 2022

OTTAWA — The Ontario government will provide $673 million to long-term care homes this year to hire and retain up to 10,000 long-term care staff across the province, leading to more direct care for residents. This includes over $40 million this year for long-term care homes in Ottawa, over $23 million more than last year. This is part of the province’s $4.9 billion commitment to hire more than 27,000 long-term care staff over four years and ensure that residents receive on average four hours of direct care per day by 2024-25.

“Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care they need and deserve,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “More staff means more daily care for residents.”

For the Ottawa Region, these funds will increase care for residents at:

– Granite Ridge Care Community

– Osgoode Care Centre

– Forest Hill

– Garden Terrace

– Carleton Lodge

– Longfields Manor

– Carlingview Manor

– Madonna Care Community

– Residence Saint Louis.

– Centre d’Accueil Roger Seguin

– Elisabeth-Bruyere Residence

– Extendicare (Canada) Inc. – Laurier Manor

– Garry J Armstrong

– Manoir Marochel

– Montfort Long-Term Care

– Glebe Centre

– Hillel Lodge – Ottawa Jewish Home for the Aged

– Royal Ottawa Place

– Salvation Army Ottawa Grace Manor

– Perley and Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre – Community Beds

– Perley and Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre – Veterans’ Beds

– St. Patrick’s Home

– Extendicare (Canada) Inc. – Medex

– Extendicare (Canada) Inc. – New Orchard Lodge

– Extendicare (Canada) Inc. – Starwood

– Extendicare (Canada) Inc. – West End Villa

– Peter D. Clark Centre

– Villa Marconi

Prior to the government’s investments to increase direct care, residents were receiving an average of only two hours and 45 minutes of direct care from registered nurses, registered practical nurses and personal support workers. Direct care is hands-on care that includes personal care, such as help with eating, bathing and dressing, as well as other important tasks such as helping residents move and providing medication. This next funding increase will now increase the daily provincial average to three hours and 15 minutes, per resident per day, by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year. This funding also includes $106.76 million for homes to increase direct care provided by allied health care professionals (such as physiotherapists and social workers), who are key to ensuring quality care for residents, by 10 per cent by the end of this fiscal year.

The government is investing $4.9 billion over four years to increase direct resident care to an average of four hours daily by hiring more than 27,000 staff. Hiring thousands of new staff at long-term care homes and increasing the amount of care they deliver each year will be made possible by annual funding increases to homes:

– $270 million in 2021-22

– $673 million in 2022-23

– $1.25 billion in 2023-24

– $1.82 billion in 2024-25

The government has a plan to fix long-term care and to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve both now and in the future. The plan is built on three pillars: staffing and care; accountability, enforcement, and transparency; and building modern, safe, comfortable homes for seniors.

– In 2021-22, the province invested $200 million to train up to 16,200 additional personal support workers through publicly-assisted colleges, private career colleges and district school boards.

“Ensuring that we have the staffing capacity to support our loved ones in long-term care is crucial to delivering the support they need. Under the leadership of Premier Ford, we are adding 865 new and 881 redeveloped spaces across Ottawa, which is proof positive that we are delivering safe, modern spaces for our most vulnerable to call home.”

– Dr. Merrilee Fullerton

MPP, Kanata-Carleton

“The hard work and dedication of Nepean’s long-term care staff in the last two years has been inspirational. We are fortunate to have staff that understand and respect our seniors, providing them with the care they deserve. Today’s announcement includes nearly $2.4 million in additional support to ensure Nepean’s long-term care residents continue to receive the highest level of care.”

– Honourable Lisa MacLeod

MPP, Nepean

