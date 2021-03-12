(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), ven 12 marzo 2021

NORTH BAY — Today, Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing, announced more than $2.9 million for 145 businesses across the Nipissing region to help support necessary upgrades and improvements to protect employees, customers and the community from the spread of COVID-19. The funding is being provided through the Northern Ontario Recovery Program (NORP).

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/60670/ontario_takes_steps_to_further_protect_nipissing_region_businesses_from_covid-19