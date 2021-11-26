(AGENPARL) – ven 26 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Takes Next Step to Build the Bradford Bypass

New four-lane freeway will ease gridlock as province continues building Ontario

November 26, 2021

BRADFORD — The Ontario government is taking another step forward to relieve gridlock in the Greater Golden Horseshoe by building Ontario. Today, the province issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to design and build a bridge crossing for the Bradford Bypass, a new four-lane freeway connecting Highway 400 and Highway 404 in Simcoe County and York Region.

“With Simcoe County and York Region expected to experience rapid growth over the next 10 to 20 years, investing in this new corridor is absolutely necessary if we are going to ease gridlock on Highway 400 and existing east-west local roads,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Gridlock hurts everyone. It prevents people from getting home at a reasonable time and our farmers from getting goods to market. Our government is not only easing gridlock that already exists, but is also unlocking housing opportunities and job creation.”

Following the initial Expression of Interest phase, shortlisted teams are being invited to submit proposals to design and construct a grade separated bridge crossing for the future Bradford Bypass on Simcoe County Road 4 (Yonge Street) between 8th Line and 9th Line. The bridge will include the widening of County Road 4 from two to four lanes in this section.

“We are getting shovels in the ground to build critical transportation infrastructure, including highways, roads and bridges,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This important infrastructure is helping to ensure frontline workers get to where they need to go and is also supporting the distribution of vaccines and PPE, which are vital to the health and wellbeing of all Ontarians. By investing in infrastructure, our government is investing in our economic future, our health and safety, and our quality of life.”

A Preliminary Design and project specific assessment of environmental impacts in accordance with Ontario Regulation 697/21 for the project is currently underway and is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Quick Facts

– The proposed freeway will extend from Highway 400 between 8th Line and 9th Line in Bradford West Gwillimbury to Highway 404 between Queensville Sideroad and Holborn Road in East Gwillimbury.

– The project will support more than 700 jobs per year on average during construction and generate more than $70 million in annual real GDP.

– Motorists and trucks are anticipated to see significant savings in travel time when using the Bradford Bypass compared to existing routes along local roads, saving commuters up to 35 minutes per trip.

– The government has invested approximately $2.6 billion in funding for 2021–22 in support of the Ontario Highways Program, which features more than 580 expansion and rehabilitation projects, including the Bradford Bypass.

– Early works construction is expected to begin in late 2022.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Jordanna Colwill

Minister’s Office – For Media Inquiries Only

Jacob Ginger

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this