Ontario Takes Next Step in Building Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Second tunnelling contract for priority subway project supports economic recovery and job creation

December 02, 2021

TORONTO – The Ontario government is entering into the next stage of planning, design and procurement for the future Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, bringing better rapid transit to Etobicoke and Mississauga by delivering on the largest subway expansion plan in Canadian history.

Today, the province released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the second advance tunnel contract for a section of underground works from Jane Street to the future Mount Dennis Station. This is part of the government’s plan to build Ontario by getting shovels in the ground on key infrastructure projects.

“Since breaking ground on this priority project in July, we’ve made remarkable progress on the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Ontario is more committed than ever to working with our partners to build subways faster. Together, we will make life easier for the people of Etobicoke and Mississauga, support the creation of thousands of jobs, and spur economic growth.”

The province will also release a pre-qualification for the transit project’s elevated section of tracks from Scarlett Road to Jane Street in the coming weeks. Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx will evaluate the submissions and announce a shortlist of qualified proponents for both contracts in spring of 2022.

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in the progress of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension,” said the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “As the project takes shape, it brings us closer to our goal of giving more residents across the Greater Toronto Area access to clean, modern and reliable public transit.”

Once complete, the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will extend the Eglinton Crosstown LRT by 9.2 kilometres, from the future Mount Dennis Station to Renforth Drive, running mostly underground. This extension will connect riders to destinations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) through connections to UP Express, GO Transit, TTC and MiWay. Ontario is also exploring a potential extension of the line to Pearson International Airport.

In May, the Government of Canada announced their commitment to fund up to 40 per cent of eligible costs for Ontario’s four priority subway projects in the GTA, including the Ontario Line, the three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension, the Yonge North Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension. Federal funding for the Yonge North Subway Extension is conditional on federal Treasury Board approval.

– The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension is estimated to put 50,000 more people within walking distance to transit and is expected to attract 37,000 daily boardings by 2041.

– In July 2021, West End Connectors broke ground at the Renforth launch shaft site, where the tunnel boring machines will be lowered into the ground to dig the underground section between Renforth Drive and Scarlett Road starting in spring 2022.

“We are making progress and getting shovels in the ground to build critical infrastructure and deliver rapid transportation for the people of Ontario. This subway expansion will connect communities across the province and provide much-needed relief for commuters in Etobicoke and Mississauga, helping people get to where they need to go faster so they can spend more quality time with family and friends. By investing in transportation infrastructure, our government is investing in our economic future, our health and safety, and our quality of life today and for generations to come.”

– Kinga Surma

Minister of Infrastructure and MPP for Etobicoke Centre

“With each procurement and construction milestone, we are one step closer to delivering rapid transit along Eglinton, connecting communities from North Etobicoke to Mississauga and the rest of Toronto. Through future phases of the project, we will look to extend the line to one of Canada’s largest employment hubs, Pearson International Airport, to deliver a truly connected transportation network.”

– Stan Cho

Associate Minister of Transportation

“Our government’s priority has been and always will be improving Canadians’ quality of life today, and for generations to come. This project will create thousands of good, middle-class jobs, including right here in York South – Weston, while keeping the environment at the heart of our efforts. We know it will make a significant impact for our community, and we’re proud to be one step closer to delivering real results for Canadians in the GTHA.”

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen

Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Member of Parliament for York South-Weston

“New projects like this are putting the GTA on the map when it comes to transit, and we’re making tremendous progress on moving them forward. Finding a team of skilled industry leaders to complete this major part of the project will help us get the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension completed as quickly as possible for transit riders across the region.”

– Phil Verster

President and CEO, Metrolinx

“We are pleased to be a part of building this integral transit infrastructure project. Our novel approach to procuring tunnelling contracts has led to robust, international competition, expanding rapid transit into multiple communities across the GTA.”

– Michael Lindsay

President and CEO, Infrastructure Ontario

