Ontario Supports Forestry and Mining Sectors in Timmins, Cochrane and Timiskaming Districts

Funding will strengthen regional economy and create 115 new jobs

July 20, 2021

TIMMINS – The Ontario government is providing over $10.5 million to help support forestry and mining sectors in Timmins, Cochrane and Timiskaming districts. This investment will strengthen the regional economy and create 115 new jobs in northeastern Ontario.

“Our government is proud to support Ontario’s mining and forestry sectors. These industries are the backbone of our northern economy, bringing good jobs and opportunities to hardworking people across northern Ontario,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Today’s investments are a reminder of our commitment to stimulate growth in every region of the north and ensure that northern Ontario is a place where businesses can thrive, expand and prosper.”

– $5 million to Certarus Ltd. to expand their compressed natural gas service to mining and forestry companies in northern Ontario. This investment will support the transition to a lower carbon economy and create 41 new full-time jobs and five seasonal jobs.

– $1 million to DJB Mining Products and Services to help expand their commercial and operational capacity by purchasing property and new mining equipment. This investment will create six new full-time jobs and enable the company to better serve its clients in northern Ontario and across North America.

– $184,178 to Bush Brothers Inc. to purchase equipment and increase their log loading and hauling capacity. This investment will create four new full-time jobs.

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate recovery, growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $318 million in 3,134 projects in northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.3 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 4,850 jobs.

“I would like to thank the Government of Ontario for investing and believing in our company. If it wasn’t for the Ontario government’s help this year, we would not have been able to grow our workforce and increase production efficiency to better serve our customers. We are looking forward to working with the Province on future projects as well.”

– Daniel Brunet

President, DJB Mining Products and Services

“With the funding from the Ontario government, we have expanded our load and haul business to add extra log loader and haul trucks to our existing fleet. Our goal was to create new, stable employment for our community and we have done that.”

– Bobby Lamothe and Pete Lamothe

Co-founders, Bush Brothers Inc.

