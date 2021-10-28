(AGENPARL) – gio 28 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Supports Economic Growth in Sudbury Region

Strategic investments will help businesses grow, innovate and diversify

October 28, 2021

SUDBURY – The Ontario government is providing more than $4.2 million to help 10 businesses purchase new equipment and expand operations in the Sudbury region. This investment will support economic diversification and growth and create approximately 55 jobs in the Northeast.

“Supporting Northeastern Ontario’s entrepreneurs and small and medium business owners has never been more important,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Business growth is key to healthy regional economies and communities. With this funding, our government continues to strengthen economic diversification and job creation across the North.”

– $1 million for Rezplast Manufacturing Ltd. in Sudbury to expand its production facility and purchase new equipment

– $1 million for Diesel Electric Services in Sudbury to build a new facility, expand its track infrastructure, and purchase new equipment

– $856,647 for Lecoupe Ice to renovate its facilities and purchase equipment to amalgamate its business operations

– $400,000 for CCM Group Management Ltd. and Metex Manufacturing Ltd. in Lively to build a new facility and purchase new equipment to expand its operations

– $378,400 for B&E Honey Fields Ltd. in Noëlville to build a new storage barn for honey and beekeeping equipment, improve its shipping and receiving area, and purchase more honey boxes and frames to increase production

– $218,300 for Vitto Brand Foods Limited in Sudbury to renovate its facilities and purchase more equipment, and $66,400 to help the company create new product lines

– $169,264 for Canarini Designer Kitchens Inc. in Sudbury to purchase new automated equipment to improve efficiency and capacity

– $145,268 for Top Steel Corporation in Val Caron – a manufacturer of roll-over-protective structures and falling-object-protective structures – to purchase equipment and build a testing facility

– $33,638 for Old Rock ­in Sudbury to purchase new equipment to increase the capacity and efficiency of its coffee manufacturing

– $22,730 for Land & Sea Aquatics Inc. in Sudbury to purchase new equipment and renovate its facility to allow for expansion

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $374 million in 3,713 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging over $1.3 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 5,500 jobs.

Quick Facts

Quotes

“The Ontario government’s investment and support has allowed us to expand our operations into a larger and more modernized facility. With the NOHFC funding, Rezplast Manufacturing has been able to increase production as well as add new products manufactured in house for export worldwide. We are excited and pleased to announce these new opportunities, and new product offerings have already resulted in contracts and we anticipate the need to double our staff to keep up with the new demand, as well as to maintain our current services. ”

– Sandro Spadafora

V.P. Operations, Rezplast Manufacturing Ltd.

“The Ontario government’s investment has enabled us to build a new, larger facility to support our growing business, and has also allowed us to implement new technologies to expand our manufacturing capacity and create new jobs. Through this NOHFC funding, Metex Manufacturing will be able to offer custom plate and structural steel fabrication services to a more diverse range of clients in Northern Ontario and beyond.”

– Ryan Matusch

President, Metex Manufacturing

“The Ontario government has been integral in the expansion of our family honeybee farm. Funding from NOHFC has allowed us to expand in the North and stay competitive in the national market. NOHFC has allowed us to invest in capital projects knowing we can borrow funds at very competitive rates. Since working with NOHFC, we have invested more than $1,000,000 in Northern Ontario businesses and have created two new full-time jobs and five new summer jobs for students.”

– Brian Rowaan

President, B&E Honey Fields Ltd.

“The Ontario government’s investment enabled us to grow and optimize our manufacturing process from roasted coffee beans to storage, creating a more efficient flow and doubling the roasted coffee bean storage capacity within the same footprint. Thanks to NOHFC funding, Old Rock can now produce more coffee than ever without the need to expand the building, allowing us to remain nimble while fulfilling and shipping orders for our product across Ontario and Canada within our beloved integrated retail/manufacturing building.”

– Carole Roy

Co-Owner and Master Roaster, Old Rock Coffee

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Curtis Lindsay

Minister’s Office

Media Desk

Communications Branch

[437-778-3701](tel:(437) 778-3701)

🔊 Listen to this