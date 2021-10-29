(AGENPARL) – ven 29 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Supports Businesses in the Sudbury Region

Funding helps merchants adapt to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

October 29, 2021

SUDBURY — The Ontario government is providing more than $4.8 million to help 271 businesses adapt to COVID-19 public health guidelines in the Sudbury region. The funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Recovery Program (NORP) and will support building renovations, installing safety equipment, and purchasing personal protective equipment.

“Our government is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with northern business owners, entrepreneurs, and workers in the Sudbury region,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “COVID-19 has fundamentally changed our day-to-day lives and how we do business, and this funding represents a significant and welcome boost to the local economy.”

Funding for businesses includes:

– $25,000 for The Cedar Nest Cafe Inc., a local restaurant in Sudbury, to expand operations, purchase personal protective equipment, and develop marketing strategies

– $25,000 for Rezplast Manufacturing Ltd., a fiberglass and plastic manufacturer in Sudbury, to upgrade its ventilation system, make renovations, and purchase personal protective equipment

– $25,000 for Walden Equipment Ltd., a mining equipment reseller in Lively, to expand its yard workspace, reconfigure the shop’s layout, and purchase a trailer for lunch/change room space for employees

“Small and medium-sized businesses operating in the North already experience a unique set of challenges, said Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing. “This funding is critical to Sudbury’s economic recovery and competitiveness, and demonstrates our government’s commitment to Northern Ontario businesses, communities and families.”

Quick Facts

– NORP was established as a short-term program to help businesses across Northern Ontario adjust to the impacts of COVID-19

– Applications were accepted until November 20, 2020, and a total of 1,384 businesses have received funding

Quotes

“Walden, like most other Canadian businesses, faced an unprecedented challenge over the past two years. Sustaining, and in fact growing the business is crucial to our team at Walden, to their families and to the communities where we work. Without the support of our government leaders, the efforts our leadership team and staff have made may not have had the same positive outcome. We are pleased to have had the support of our provincial government as we navigated these challenges.”

– Kris Ferguson

President, Walden Equipment Ltd.

“The impact of the Northern Ontario Recovery Program funding will never be understood fully unless you were a small business at the time that the world experienced a global pandemic and were lucky enough to qualify and receive this financial gift. And that it was, a gift that helped to relieve some of the worry and stress that came with such unbelievable news. It offered us an opportunity that otherwise would have been unattainable.”

– Suzette Peters

Owner, The Cedar Nest Cafe Inc.

“Based on the program and support, Rezplast Manufacturing was able to modify our plant with many first-line safety procedures and equipment to protect our staff and remain open. It also allowed us to be able to continue operations uninterrupted throughout the pandemic and resulted in our company retooling to manufacture, supply and install COVID-19 shields and barriers for many other businesses throughout Northern Ontario. Programs like this were beneficial and appreciated as they helped us curb costs to remain open and invest money in protecting our staff. ”

– Sandro Spadafora

V.P. Operations and Managing Partner, Rezplast Manufacturing Ltd.

