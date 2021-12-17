(AGENPARL) – ven 17 dicembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Supports Businesses in the Cochrane and Timiskaming Regions

Funding helps merchants adapt to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

December 17, 2021

COCHRANE — The Ontario government is providing more than $2.3 million to help 126 businesses adapt to COVID-19 public health guidelines in the Cochrane and Timiskaming regions. The funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Recovery Program (NORP) and will support building renovations, installation of safety equipment, and health and safety upgrades.

“Our government is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with northern business owners, entrepreneurs and workers in the Cochrane and Timiskaming regions,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “COVID-19 has fundamentally changed our day-to-day lives and how we do business. With this funding, our government is supporting small and medium-sized businesses and providing a significant and welcome boost to the local economy.”

Funding for businesses includes:

– $25,000 for JR Bar-B-Q Ranch in Cochrane to purchase a new point-of-sale system, upgrade the fan system, and buy a trailer to store supplies.

– $25,000 for EACOM Timber Corporation in Elk Lake to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

– $25,000 for Thornloe Cheese to redesign the service counter, and purchase equipment such as fridges that customers can access outdoors and a computer server for staff to work remotely.

– $25,000 for Muddy Moose Restaurant and Inn in Larder Lake to install a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

“Thank you to the Ontario government for the funding during these difficult times. With the assistance of the government, the projects I completed helped my restaurant become more efficient, and safer for my staff.”

– Jeff Crawford

President, JR BBQ Restaurant Inc.

“Thornloe Cheese is grateful for the Ontario government’s assistance in navigating the COVID pandemic. As an essential dairy processor in the North, we are pleased to have been able to continue processing dairy from our local farms and safely have our 30 employees producing high-quality cheeses and butter for consumers across Ontario.”

– Rhonda Wood

General Manager, Thornloe Cheese

