Ontario Supports Businesses in Sault St. Marie

Funding helps business owners adapt to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

July 13, 2021

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Ontario government is providing more than $1.8 million to help 109 Sault Ste. Marie businesses adapt to COVID-19 public health guidelines and protect employees and customers. The funding is being delivered by the Northern Ontario Recovery Program (NORP) and will support the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), installation of safety equipment, renovations, and new construction.

“We appreciate how hard COVID-19 has hit businesses in our community and we are incredibly proud of how resilient and resourceful they have all been through this extremely challenging time,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services and MPP for Sault Ste. Marie. “This funding is exclusive to northern Ontario business owners because we understand that they have had to make difficult decisions, impacting their own families and the families of so many of their employees. While this funding will not cover all of the loss, I believe it has helped a lot of people.”

Examples of funding include the following:

– $25,000 for Marconi Cultural Event Centre to convert its buffet-style restaurant into a pod-style dining room with partitions, spaced seating and floor markings.

– $24,300 for The Loplop Lounge to renovate and purchase equipment to expand its takeout operations, and develop its website to accommodate online orders.

– $19,094 for KUMON Sault Ste. Marie to install a new furnace and air conditioning system to improve quality of airflow, and purchase computer equipment to transition from a classroom setting to online learning.

“These grants represent a significant and welcome boost for Sault Ste. Marie businesses,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Our government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with northerners, and we will continue to find solutions to support communities, businesses and families.”

Quotes

“Northern Ontario Recovery Program funding helped KUMON Sault Ste. Marie continue our operations during COVID. We now have a safer and healthier environment for our staff and students to work in. Thanks to the funding, we were able to continue and expand our online learning program.”

– Shelly Skinner-Noel

Owner and Operator, KUMON Sault Ste. Marie

“With the funding provided, the Marconi Cultural Event Centre constructed and installed numerous barriers and glass partitions throughout the restaurant and kitchen facility. With the added improvements, customers will now feel more at ease between tables, which will lead to a more enjoyable dining experience.”

– Trevor Zachary

General Manager, Marconi Cultural Event Centre

“The Loplop Lounge has been a prominent venue in the music and art community for the past 18 years. When COVID-19 hit, we were unsure what recovery would look like for a licenced live music venue. Truly, at the time, we had no idea how long the recovery process would even take. Thanks to the Northern Ontario Recovery Program, we were able to pivot our social based business to a digitized format. Further, we were able to make modifications to our brick and mortar venue to accommodate the new reality of face to face service. With the generous support of NORP funding, we were able to transition our business, through a very volatile time, into a bright new future. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back when the time comes, but in the meantime, we thank the Ontario government for helping to steer us through this unconventional time.”

– Stephen Alexander

Owner and Operator, The Loplop Lounge

