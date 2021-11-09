(AGENPARL) – mar 09 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Supports Business Development in Kenora

Strategic investments help two local companies grow, innovate and diversify

November 09, 2021

KENORA – The Ontario government is providing more than $178,000 to help two local businesses purchase new equipment and expand operations in Kenora. This investment will support innovation, economic growth and job creation in the Northwest.

“Supporting Northwestern Ontario’s entrepreneurs, business owners and non-profit organizations has never been more important,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Business growth is key to healthy regional economies and communities. With this funding, our government continues to strengthen economic diversification and job creation across the North.”

– $148,780 for Rugged Geomatics Inc. to purchase a new facility, build a maintenance garage and buy equipment to amalgamate its business operations and diversify its service portfolio.

– $30,000 for Mount Evergreen Ski Club to build a drive-in theatre to operate during the summer months and become a year-round entertainment and tourist destination.

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $414 million in 3,934 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.4 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,000 jobs.

“I would like to thank the Ontario government for its support, which is enabling us to consolidate our office and storage requirements in Kenora. In addition, the acquisition of a swath bathymetry and side scan sonar system enhances our abilities to undertake large scale precision bathymetric surveys in Northern Ontario and beyond.”

– Eric Rody

Owner, Rugged Geomatics Inc.

“This Ontario government funding is helping us move toward becoming a year-round destination and has allowed us to offer a new and safe activity in Kenora during the pandemic.”

– Board of Directors

Mount Evergreen Ski Club

