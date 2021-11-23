(AGENPARL) – mar 23 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Supporting the Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward

Investment in new facility will help provide animal care and deliver important community programs

November 23, 2021

BELLEVILLE — The Ontario government is providing $250,000 to support the construction of Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward’s new community and education centre. A major component of the planned new facility will provide space for important outreach programs, community recreational activities and events, as well as earned revenue to support the care of animals in need.

The announcement was made in Belleville today by Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, where she was joined by Donna Endicott, Chair of the Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward (HSHPE), Marilyn Lawrie, Executive Director of the HSHPE, Greg Sudds, HSHPE Capital Campaign Chair and Todd Smith, MPP for Bay of Quinte.

“Like many of Ontario’s non-profit organizations, the Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward is a valuable and integral part of the community,” said Minister MacLeod. “That’s why support for the construction of the community and education centre is so important. This grant will provide long-term sustainability and help HSHPE deliver critical outreach programming to those needing extra support while also providing space for recreational activities and additional revenue for the care of homeless and neglected animals.”

The community and education centre will be located at 34 Wallbridge-Loyalist Road in Belleville, and is the second phase of a three-phase construction project that will provide a new, full-service facility for Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward. The facility will include an animal care and adoption centre and an on-site veterinary clinic. The community and education centre will provide engagement and education opportunities for the people of Hastings and Prince Edward Counties through innovative, community-driven programming. When complete, the new facility will contribute to a healthier environment for animals and caregivers, while creating new opportunities for the community to engage and connect safely.

“We at Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward are very excited to see our vision for a Community and Education Centre becoming a reality. This would not have been possible without the support of government partners like Minister MacLeod and Minister Smith,” said Donna Endicott. “This financial contribution by the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries will ensure that less than one year from today, on the very site where we are standing, HSHPE will be engaging with residents to deliver innovative programming focussed on the animal-human partnership.”

The community and education centre will be built together with the animal care and adoption centre. Both are expected to be ready in summer 2022.

“Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward is an integral part of our community, caring for vulnerable animals and, through adoption, connecting people with companions that contribute to their wellbeing,” said MPP Smith. “This new, modern facility is long overdue and I’m pleased to see our government is providing capital support through the Ontario Trillium Foundation.”

– Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward is a provincially incorporated non-profit and federally registered charity serving all of Hastings and Prince Edward Counties. Their community-based shelter provides a safe and caring place for as many as 2,200 sick, abused, neglected and homeless animals each year.

– HSHPE has been affiliated with the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals since 1993 but remains a locally run, locally funded shelter with all funds raised remaining in their region.

– Capital funding for this project will be administered through the Ontario Trillium Foundation – an agency of the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries that invests in community projects and partnerships to build healthy and vibrant Ontario communities.

