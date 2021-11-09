(AGENPARL) – mar 09 novembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Supporting Advanced Science, Technology and Innovation

Investment will Help Attract and Retain Talented Researchers to the Province

November 09, 2021

Details were shared today by Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities at the Perimeter Institute in Waterloo, Ontario.

“Ontario is committed to supporting trailblazing work that will help ensure the province remains a leader in advanced science, technology and innovation, and is a jurisdiction of choice for scientific research,” said Minister Dunlop. “With this investment, the province will be in a better position to attract, develop and retain talented researchers so we can continue making major advances and solving the complex problems facing us today, right here in Ontario.”

This investment includes:

– $24 million over two years for the Perimeter Institute, one of the largest and most prominent research centres in the world devoted to the exploration of foundational theoretical physics.

– $12 million over two years for Advanced Research Computing (ARC) facilities at 13 research institutions across the province in Guelph, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Oshawa, St. Catharines, Toronto, Waterloo and Windsor, which provide critical computing power and support to Ontario researchers.

– $12 million over two years for SNOLAB, an underground science laboratory that is the global leader in the field of fundamental physics.

Providing funding to the province’s leading research institutions will help keep ideas, expertise and intellectual property in Ontario and support long-term economic growth. This investment provides Ontario researchers with the necessary tools to conduct world-class research and technology development, and access to mentoring and training on the latest technologies. Helping institutions to foster top talent will position the province to help solve complex problems that impact Ontario and the world, such as addressing climate change, increasing cybersecurity, understanding the fundamental nature of the universe, or finding cures for cancer.

“This funding for research and innovation is part of our government’s plan to Build Ontario and lay the foundation for our province’s recovery and prosperity,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “The province will be investing a total of $48 million over the next two years in strategically valuable research supports, which will create research and development partnerships, drive innovation and secure good jobs for Ontario workers.”

Research and innovation are important drivers of Ontario’s economic growth as the province continues to recover from COVID-19. The government is supporting research to advance new discoveries and innovation, foster a skilled labour force and promote new business opportunities across the province.

Quick Facts

– The Perimeter Institute is an independent, resident-based research institute focused on foundational theoretical physics located in Waterloo, Ontario.

– ARC resources are critical to Ontario’s academic community and private sector. They currently help over 2,000 researchers and close to 1,000 faculty members across the province engage in world-class research in a number of disciplines, including engineering, chemistry, biochemistry, health sciences, physics, and social sciences.

– Compute Ontario recently estimated that provincial and federal government investments in ARC systems in Ontario over the past five years have delivered more than 140 million days of high-performance computing time to Ontario researchers, at less than a third of what it would cost for individual researchers to purchase these resources from commercial vendors.

– Founded in 1992, SNOLAB has been used by Ontario researchers to conduct leading-edge experiments in the field of fundamental physics.

Quotes

“Research, innovation, intellectual property management and commercialization are key drivers to attract and retain the brightest minds and enhance our economic competitiveness around the globe. By supporting the Perimeter Institute, SNOLAB and ARC we are helping Ontario become more economically resilient and a more attractive place to invest while creating the right environment to advance innovation in the province.”

– Vic Fedeli

Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

“Ontario continues to be a powerhouse in advanced scientific research and leading edge discoveries largely because of investments like the ones announced today. On behalf of Perimeter Institute, let me express our profound gratitude for today’s expression of confidence from the Government of Ontario. This ongoing support by the Province, coupled with investment from other public and private partners, will enable the Institute to continue to attract the talent and accelerate the research that is vital to a more innovative and prosperous future.”

– Robert Myers

Director, Perimeter Institute and BMO Financial Group Isaac Newton Chair in Theoretical Physics

“At a time when nearly all research involves the use of digital tools, this vital investment supports the necessary infrastructure and services to secure Ontario’s future as a research leader.”

– Ranil Sonnadara

President, Chief Research Officer & CEO, Compute Ontario

“The Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities has been a steadfast partner of SNOLAB and the Province’s ongoing support helps to ensure a bright future for SNOLAB as we prepare to launch our 2023-29 Strategic Plan, with the vision to be the leading international laboratory in deep underground science, hosting the world’s most advanced experiments that provide insight into the nature and evolution of the universe. This investment provides opportunity and value to not only Sudbury, but all of Ontario, creating jobs and attracting the best and brightest minds to Canada.”

– Dr. Clarence Virtue

Executive Director, SNOLAB

Additional Resources

