(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), ven 12 febbraio 2021 TORONTO — The Ontario government is investing nearly $3 million in two infrastructure projects that will modernize and improve accessibility for Peel Region’s public transit system. The funding will provide seniors and people with disabilities with increased accessible transit capacity, improved quality, safety and access to Peel Region’s public transit system by:

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/60334/ontario_supporting_accessible_transit_infrastructure_in_peel_region