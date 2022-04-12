(AGENPARL) – mar 12 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Strengthening Tourism and Recreation Sectors in Kenora and Rainy River

$645,000 provincial investment will attract more visitors to the area

April 12, 2022

“Investing in these important sectors is about enhancing and celebrating communities – it also creates jobs, keeps the North competitive and encourages new investment,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Our government’s targeted funding is leading to increased economic prosperity in the region and helping to ensure people will continue to live, work and play here.”

Projects receiving NOHFC funding include:

– $400,000 to the City of Kenora for its Lake of the Woods Museum – to protect and preserve local and Indigenous artifacts and improve the building’s accessibility

– $99,825 for The Young Men’s and Young Women’s Christian Association (YMCA-YWCA) to upgrade the facilities and accomodations at Camp Stephens, a nature-based children’s camp on Lake of the Woods, near Kenora

– $86,850 for the Township of Lake of the Woods to design and build a second pavilion at Oscar Bay Beach, allowing the park to continue to host events and people while increasing safety standards

– $40,785 for Jano Productions to produce the first of a series of one-hour documentaries entitled Traditions: Wild Rice Renew, highlighting the importance of wild rice, or manoomin, to First Nation communities

– $18,484 for Minaki Yurt Adventures to build and furnish a modern yurt to meet the growing demand for glamping accommodations in the region.

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects – big and small, rural and urban – that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $473 million in 4,244 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.5 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,600 jobs.

Quick Facts

Quotes

“The City is very excited about the funding announcement by Minister Rickford for the $400,000. This funding will allow the City to complete some required rehabilitation work which includes replacing the roof for the museum. Projects of this magnitude tend to get delayed due to the size of the project. Now we are in a position where we can replace the roof at the proper time.”

– Dan Reynard

Mayor, City of Kenora

“YMCA-YWCA Camp Stephens is grateful for the Ontario government and Northern Ontario Heritage Fund’s incredible support that will allow us to conduct necessary repairs so youth can enjoy our facilities for years to come.”

– Mike Whalen

Vice President, Health Fitness Aquatics and Camping

“We are so thankful to Greg Rickford and NOHFC for the grant monies to add a second pavilion to further enhance the beauty and enjoyment at the beach for our families.”

– Colleen Fadden

Mayor, Township of Lake of the Woods

“We would like to thank the NOHFC for their support towards growing our business by adapting to a new model that we feel is a new and sought out tourism experience. Already we are getting calls and bookings into the fall for this one, particular, modern glamping-style yurt, referred to as “Wiigwaasaatig”, meaning Birch Tree in Ojibwa.”

– Nadene and Jordy McBride

Owners, Minaki Yurt Adventures

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Curtis Lindsay

Minister’s Office

Northern Development and Mines

Communications Branch

[(416) 710-0749](tel:(437) 778-3701)

🔊 Listen to this