(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), ven 12 marzo 2021

BROCKVILLE – The Ontario government is investing more than $586,000 over the next five years to create a new community-based wellness and recovery program to support young victims and survivors of human trafficking in Leeds and Grenville and the surrounding areas. Enhancing protection for children and youth is a key component of the province’s new proposed Combatting Human Trafficking Act, which was introduced last month to help fight this growing crime.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/60669/ontario_strengthening_supports_for_victims_and_survivors_of_human_trafficking_in_leeds_and_grenville