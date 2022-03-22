(AGENPARL) – mar 22 marzo 2022 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Strengthening Protections Against Bullying and Violence at School

Partnerships will Help to Combat Sex-trafficking, Violence and Bullying of Students

March 22, 2022

TORONTO — The Ontario government is investing more than $550,000 in initiatives that will help keep kids safe in class and online. The funding will support programs that combat sex-trafficking, violence against women, bullying and cyberbullying.

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, 23 per cent of Ontario students reported being bullied at school and 22 per cent of Ontario students reported being bullied over the internet. And Statistics Canada found the following:

– 95 per cent of victims of police-reported human trafficking were women and girls.

– 22 per cent of police-reported victims of human trafficking are children under the age of 18.

– Most of all police-reported incidents of human trafficking in Canada occur in Ontario.

These statistics are disturbing, and the Ontario government is acting to protect students through partnerships with community organizations. The new initiatives supported by the Ontario government investments include:

“All students deserve to feel safe at school, and our government has zero tolerance for sexual exploitation, violence or bullying of any kind,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “That is why our government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to serious crimes against children, harassment and bullying, and through these investments, we are protecting children of all faiths, heritage, sexual orientation and colour of skin.”

These new investments are part of the Priorities and Partnerships Funding (PPF) COVID-19 Equity Supports, which funds various initiatives that help to promote a positive school climate, support healthy relationships, build empathy, and address bullying and cyberbullying.

Quick Facts

– As part of the Safe Return to Class Fund, the Ontario government is directing $6.4 million to protect against discrimination in schools and to better support all students.

Quotes

“At OneChild, we know that an informed child is very difficult to traffick. With the Ministry’s investment, we will be able to teach even greater numbers of students how to keep themselves safe through youth-friendly prevention presentations and resources, while also empowering school staff and parents with curricular resources and training to prevent, recognize warning signs, intervene safely, report cases and seek trauma-informed and victim-centred support services for children.”

– Cheryl Perera

Founder and President, OneChild

“We can prevent gender-based violence by teaching boys and young men about healthy masculinities based on fairness, equity, kindness, respect, compassion and emotional intelligence. White Ribbon is proud to work together with youth, educators, parents and community leaders to help prepare new generations of young people for a violence-free, safer, gender-equitable and inclusive Ontario.”

– Humberto Carolo

Executive Director, White Ribbon

“Students can only learn when they feel safe at school. This investment by the government provides educators with practical tools that will enable them to more effectively foster inclusion, equity and healthy relationships. In safe and caring classrooms, students will be able to learn successfully.”

– Dr. Wendy M. Craig

Co-Founder and Scientific Co-Director, PREVNet

“When students fear for their safety or worry about being bullied, their learning suffers. To help ensure every classroom is free from harassment of any kind, our government is supporting additional programs to stop bullying, discrimination, violence and sexual exploitation. We are committed to fostering a healthy and supportive school environment where students are engaged.”

– Jane McKenna

Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues

“With more than 3x as many 2SLGBTQI students (30%) reporting they have been a victim of cyberbullying than non-2SLGBTQI students (8%), this funding from the Ontario Ministry of Education is more crucial than ever. Every student deserves the right to learn in a safe and inclusive environment.”

– Helen Kennedy

Executive Director, Egale Canada

“All adult school leaders, not just teachers, need tools to understand their role in keeping schools safe and free of maltreatment. We applaud the Ontario Ministry of Education for making this a priority.”

– Wayne McNeil

Co-Founder, Respect Group

“The support from the Ministry of Education to CCGSD is instrumental in our work to provide 2SLGBTQ+ students with tools to support their mental health. Through this funding, students will learn skills on peer-to-peer support that will increase their leadership capacity and will create safer school communities for all. CCGSD is grateful for the continuous support from the Ministry of Education and looks forward to future partnerships that will benefit 2SLGBTQ+ youth in Ontario.”

– Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah

Executive Director, Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity

“We are grateful to all of the Indigenous youth who shared their experiences, stories and advice about bullying. It is our hope that the tools that we created, informed by your stories, will support schools, ministries, and communities to put an end to bullying. Miigwetch to the Ministry for supporting this project.”

– Roxane Manitowabi

Executive Director, ONECA

“I am proud that Markham-Unionville is home to organizations like One Child, who dedicate their efforts to combatting sexual exploitation of children. Through this investment of $150,000 to One Child, our government will continue to support and work alongside organizations to help keep kids safe in class and online.”

– Billy Pang

Member of Provincial Parliament for Markham-Unionville

“I am pleased that our government has committed $100,000 to the White Ribbon campaign to combat violence against women and girls. Changing the minds of young men is key to getting at the root cause of violence and fostering positive, equal relationships. The 2018 Toronto van attack remains seared into my memory and is a reminder that what the work groups like White Ribbon do to combat violence against women, is needed now more than ever.”

– Stan Cho

Member of Provincial Parliament for Willowdale

“It is important that we educate and empower children and youth to recognize and take action to prevent harassment, bullying and sexual exploitation in schools. Building on efforts underway across government, these new partnerships will help to raise awareness, support victims and survivors, and prevent recruitment into human trafficking, violence against women and all forms of bullying.”

– Sylvia Jones

Solicitor General of Ontario

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Grace Lee

Minister’s Office

Ingrid Anderson

Communications Branch