Ontario Strengthening Mining Sector in Timmins

$695,000 provincial investment promotes job creation and business expansion

March 29, 2022

“As one of the largest cities in Northern Ontario, Timmins is a major economic hub and industrial centre,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “By supporting the local mining supply and services industry, our government is bringing investment and employment opportunities to the community.”

Caron Equipment Inc. – a civil engineering firm specializing in mine site preparation and material handling, including land clearing and road construction – received $400,000 to purchase four rock haul trucks to expand its fleet and fulfill a contract with IAMGOLD at the Côté Gold Mine near Gogama. The fleet expansion also enables Caron Equipment to bid on future contract tenders for mineral development projects progressing to the mine development stage.

“With the help of Ontario government support and funding, our company has been able to grow and expand,” said Marc Caron, President, Caron Equipment Inc. “As we navigate through these challenging times, this funding has enabled us to hire more people from the area and the Indigenous community. Because of this, we are able to employ locally, live locally and support locally.”

Tisdale Mechanical Contracting Ltd. – a company offering a wide range of services, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, sheet metal fabrication and electrical – is receiving $295,928 to renovate its facility and purchase equipment to increase warehouse storage space and begin manufacturing a variety of duct systems to meet the mining sector demand for customized ventilation solutions.

“I would like to thank Minister Rickford for joining us today. Our commitment to Timmins becomes apparent in our new home, and we value the investment we’ve made in our community,” said Collin J. Clarke, President, Tisdale Mechanical Contracting Ltd. “Tisdale Mechanical Contracting would like to thank the NOHFC and the Ontario government for supporting Northern Ontario businesses. With this funding, we will be able to employ more of our residents and neighbours. We will diversify our products and services to meet the ever-growing industrial, trade and manufacturing market we’ve been proud to serve for over 50 years. As the third-generation business operator, Tisdale Mechanical Contracting looks forward to promoting, educating and utilizing our new services, skills and products to support the mining, forestry and education sectors throughout Northern Ontario while continuing to support the charities and non-profit organizations that are important to me, my family and our team.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects – big and small, rural and urban – that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $473 million in 4,244 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.5 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,600 jobs.

