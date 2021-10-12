(AGENPARL) – mar 12 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Seeking Input on a Capital Markets Act

Draft Legislation Would Support Implementation of a More Modern Legislative and Regulatory Framework for Ontario’s Capital Markets

October 12, 2021

TORONTO — The Ontario government is moving forward on the next step in its commitment to modernize the province’s capital markets with the publication of a draft Capital Markets Act for consultation.

“Modernizing capital markets will give our province a competitive edge and play a critical role in attracting global investment, supporting economic growth and innovation, and creating good jobs,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Strong, modern capital markets that protect investors and prioritize consumer choice will play an important role in building a more prosperous Ontario. I look forward to reviewing the public’s feedback on this proposed legislation.”

Feedback will be considered before the government decides on moving forward with any legislative changes.

Ontario is home to Canada’s major stock exchange, the largest capital markets regulator and a major share of Canadian market participants. As part of its ongoing work to modernize Ontario’s capital markets, the government established the independent Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce.

The taskforce was commissioned to help transform the regulatory landscape for the capital markets sector and advise the Minister of Finance on how to foster innovation and improve the competitiveness of the province’s capital markets.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Emily Hogeveen

Minister’s Office

Scott Blodgett

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this