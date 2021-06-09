(AGENPARL) – mer 09 giugno 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Resumes In-Vehicle Passenger Road Testing Provincewide

Province to increase the number of road tests available and hire additional driver examiners to address backlog

June 09, 2021

TORONTO – Ontario is resuming in-vehicle passenger road tests on Monday, June 14, 2021, at DriveTest centres across the province. To address the backlog of road tests resulting from COVID-19 restrictions, road testing capacity will be increased by hiring 167 additional driver examiners while introducing extended hours for in-vehicle passenger road tests (class G1/G2).

“Throughout the pandemic, our government’s top priority has been the health and safety of Ontarians. As more people get vaccinated and COVID-19 case numbers decline, we are able to safely restart passenger road testing at DriveTest centres. We have developed a comprehensive plan to clear the backlog of road tests created as a result of COVID-19 restrictions,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Earlier this year, our government started the process of adding new driver examiners at DriveTest locations in every part of the province. We will continue to hire more driver examiners while also extending road testing hours and introducing weekend road testing in areas where the backlog is greatest, so that people who need a road test can book one as soon as possible.”

As part of Step One of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen, in-vehicle passenger road testing will resume with safety protocols in place at all DriveTest centres across Ontario. To address the backlog of passenger road tests, Ontario will invest more than $16 million to increase road testing capacity provincewide by hiring 167 additional temporary driver examiners, increasing support staff, expanding road testing hours, and introducing Saturday and Sunday road tests at locations where the demand is highest.

Driver examiners will be assigned to DriveTest centres across the province. In the Greater Golden Horseshoe, Ontario will work with its service provider, DriveTest, to open six temporary locations to conduct passenger road tests seven days a week in areas where the backlog is greatest starting in September 2021. These measures are in addition to the 84 new temporary driver examiners announced in the fall of 2020.

Quick Facts

– Road tests will be available by appointment only. If you already have a road test appointment booked, it will be honoured. If you need to book a road test, visit DriveTest.ca.

– Road test applicants may be required to provide a contact phone number should contact tracing be required. Applicants are required to keep vehicle windows open to ensure proper airflow.

– All DriveTest staff will wear appropriate personal protective equipment when serving customers, and driver examiners will also be equipped with face shields, sanitizer packages and seat covers when conducting road tests.

