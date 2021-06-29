(AGENPARL) – mar 29 giugno 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Releases Discussion Paper to Improve Transportation Vision for Greater Golden Horseshoe

Province Seeks Public Input to Inform Near-and Long-term Actions

June 29, 2021

“We have a long-term vision for the Greater Golden Horseshoe that takes us to 2051, built on connected transportation that’s safe, seamless and accessible,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “This discussion paper is an important opportunity to gain further insights that will help shape a better transportation network for our province’s future.”

The Greater Golden Horseshoe is an integrated economic region and its communities are diverse with different transportation needs. The discussion paper considers many new challenges including economic transitions, new technologies and shifting demographics that will alter the way people use the transportation system.

The paper outlines initiatives and concepts that address mobility in the region, are designed to meet collective goals and transportation challenges of the future and sets out priority near-term actions as a foundation to achieve this vision.

– Collaboration, coordination and new ways of working together to align our actions

– New and innovative approaches to policy solutions and programs

– New ways to partner, procure and deliver infrastructure

The proposed plan would help guide and align decisions and investments over the long-term to ensure other levels of government, transportation agencies, industry, local businesses and other service providers are working collaboratively to shape the transportation system.

The province will carefully consider and incorporate feedback received over the next few months as we work towards releasing the Greater Golden Horseshoe Transportation Plan later in 2021.

Quick Facts

– The deadline for providing feedback on the Greater Golden Horseshoe Transportation Plan is August 28, 2021.

– The Greater Golden Horseshoe is the urban region centred around the City of Toronto and extends from Waterloo, Wellington and Brant County from the west, Peterborough and Northumberland from the east, Simcoe County to the north, with Haldimand and Niagara to the south.

– From September 11 to October 26, 2020, over 2,200 people completed an online survey to help inform the province’s future work on developing a 2051 transportation plan for the region.

– By 2051, population and employment are forecasted to grow from 10 million to 14.9 million people, and 4.5 million to 7 million jobs, respectively.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Natasha Tremblay

Minister’s Office – For Media Inquiries Only

Michael O’Morrow

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this