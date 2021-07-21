(AGENPARL) – mer 21 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Releases 2021 Ontario Highways Program

View Current and Planned Highway Projects and Investments Across the Province

July 21, 2021

TORONTO — The Ontario government has released the 2021 Ontario Highways Program, an online resource that provides information on highway investments and projects that are planned and underway. Delivering on its commitments, the province is improving transportation infrastructure and creating thousands of good paying jobs for Ontarians.

“This valuable information allows people to see highway projects that are being built or planned in their communities and across the province,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “It also helps the construction industry by providing a multi-year outlook of planned projects to help them better prepare for the future.”

Ontario has allocated approximately $2.6 billion in funding for 2021-22 to expand and repair provincial highways and bridges​, which will also spur economic growth. In fact, it is estimated that every $100 million invested in Ontario’s highway infrastructure will create $70 million of real provincial GDP in addition to direct and indirect economic benefits to highway users in 2021.

The Ontario Highways Program includes data on over 580 expansion and rehabilitation projects that have committed construction funding and are either underway or currently planned. All expansion projects with construction funding are identified, while rehabilitation projects are focused on a four-year period (2021-2024).

“Our government understands the importance of reliable, accessible transportation for the movement of essential goods and services in our northern communities,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “A strong transportation system makes a strong economy. Today’s announcement is great news for the people and businesses who live in the North.”

Quick Facts

– Ontario is investing more than $21 billion over the next 10 years to expand and repair highways and bridges.

– The Ministry of Transportation delivers the Northern Highways Program jointly with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to plan and prioritize new construction and repair projects in Northern Ontario.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Natasha Tremblay

Minister’s Office – For Media Inquiries Only

437-778-3503

Michael O’Morrow

Communications Branch

416-327-1158

🔊 Listen to this