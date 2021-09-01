(AGENPARL) – mer 01 settembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Reinstating Renewal Requirements for Driver’s Licences, Licence Plate Stickers and Health Cards

Ontarians are strongly encouraged to renew their documents online at ServiceOntario.ca

September 01, 2021

TORONTO – The Ontario government is reinstating renewal requirements for driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, Ontario Photo Cards, Ontario health cards, and other products that would have expired on or after March 1, 2020, but were extended to provide immediate relief to Ontarians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those needing to renew their provincial documents are encouraged to use ServiceOntario’s convenient and easy-to-use online option.

To ensure everyone has enough time to renew, Ontario has extended the renewal deadlines for most driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, and Ontario Photo Cards and health cards until February 28, 2022.

“The majority of Ontarians have continued to renew their documents during the pandemic, despite unprecedented challenges,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “It’s critical that drivers and vehicle owners have up-to-date documents for work, access to services and travel, and to keep our roads safe. I strongly encourage those who have deferred their renewals – approximately 17 per cent of Ontarians – to plan ahead and renew their documents online.”

Heavy commercial vehicle owners will need to renew their vehicle validations by December 31, 2021. Novice licence holders (class G1, G2, M1 or M2) will have until December 31, 2022, to requalify for or upgrade their novice driver’s licence. People who have not renewed their products during the Extended Validity period will be required to pay the fee for previous years, in addition to the current year renewal fee.

To make it easier for people to renew their driver’s licences online, Ontario has temporarily waived requirements for people to renew their driver’s licences in person, including those for senior drivers. Eligible drivers can renew their driver’s licence online at ServiceOntario.ca, including those aged 80 and over.

As part of the government’s commitment to developing convenient and accessible services for Ontarians, ServiceOntario now offers more than 40 services online. To reduce wait times, we are encouraging all eligible Ontarians to skip the line and easily and quickly renew products online. Products will be mailed directly with an ability to print proof of renewal.

“Our government is making life easier and more convenient for Ontarians through simple and fast online renewal options available 24/7,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services. “Customers can skip the lines by renewing their documents through ServiceOntario’s easy-to-use and secure online services right from the comfort and safety of their home.”

“From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our government’s top priority has been ensuring the health and well-being of Ontarians,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “As more people continue to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, it is important that people renew their health cards so they can continue to quickly access the high-quality health care services that they need, when they need them.”

Quick Facts

– In March 2020, the government acted quickly to extend the validity of driver’s licences, licence plate stickers and Ontario Photo Cards and health cards to reduce the need for people to visit a ServiceOntario centre, prevent the spread of COVID-19, and provide relief for Ontarians.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Natasha Tremblay

Minister Mulroney’s Office

Lee Alderson

Communications Branch

Ministry of Transportation

Jennifer Lipkus

Minister Romano’s Office

Praveen Senthinathan

Communications Branch

Ministry of Government and Consumer Services

🔊 Listen to this